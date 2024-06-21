Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

ISTR opened at $14.74 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

