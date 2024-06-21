Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.