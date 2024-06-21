Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $78,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1,307.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 443.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 87.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 380,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

