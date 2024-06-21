Ag Growth International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN opened at C$50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$970.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.24. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$45.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.57 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.