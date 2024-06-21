Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $528,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average is $191.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

