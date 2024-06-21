Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

