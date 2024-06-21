Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

