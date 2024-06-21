Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

