Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.13

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.13 and traded as low as C$114.95. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$115.76, with a volume of 1,291,396 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$123.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.05. The stock has a market cap of C$83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

