Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

