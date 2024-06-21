Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Prosus Stock Up 1.0 %
Prosus stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10.
About Prosus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.