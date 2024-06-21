Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Prosus stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

