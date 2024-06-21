Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
Shares of DR stock opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.34. The company has a market cap of C$307.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.82 and a one year high of C$13.75.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
