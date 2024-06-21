Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

