United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

TSE:UNC opened at C$119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$98.32 and a 1-year high of C$120.25.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

