Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HROW. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Harrow has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $120,547.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,965,297.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 111,115 shares of company stock worth $1,271,411 in the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Harrow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harrow by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Harrow by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

