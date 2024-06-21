Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $209.85 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $213.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

