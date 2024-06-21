Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

