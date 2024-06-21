Foster Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

