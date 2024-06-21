Foster Group Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

