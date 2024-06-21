Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 99,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

