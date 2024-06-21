Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 191,412 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

