GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.
Shares of GMS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. GMS has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
