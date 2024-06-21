GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. GMS has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

