Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 2.4 %

PAL opened at $15.61 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

