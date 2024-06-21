Perpetual Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.