Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,238 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Afya were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at $6,467,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Afya by 1,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Afya by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of AFYA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.