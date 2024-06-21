Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $364.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average is $326.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.