Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

