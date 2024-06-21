ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $570.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

