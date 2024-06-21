Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 453.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

