3,077 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

