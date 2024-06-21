EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.94 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

