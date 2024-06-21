Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $579.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

