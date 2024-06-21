Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $832,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

IBIT opened at $37.04 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

