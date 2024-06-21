Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $12,511,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $175.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $908.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

