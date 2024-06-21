Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $769,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $917.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $838.21 and a 200 day moving average of $716.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

