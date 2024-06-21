Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tanger were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tanger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 110,297 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

SKT opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

