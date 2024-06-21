Perpetual Ltd Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $173.66 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

