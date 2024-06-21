Perpetual Ltd Has $518,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $556.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

