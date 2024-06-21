Perpetual Ltd Sells 55 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $432,737,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average is $312.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

