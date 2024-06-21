Perpetual Ltd Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $111.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

