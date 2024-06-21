Perpetual Ltd Invests $553,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

