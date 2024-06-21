Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,749 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.50. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

