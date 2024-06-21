Perpetual Ltd Acquires 1,279 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $460,431,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after buying an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.