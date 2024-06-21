Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.85-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to $65.07-65.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.50.

NYSE:ACN opened at $306.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

