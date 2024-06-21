Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS EFG opened at $102.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

