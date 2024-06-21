Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 439 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.