Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $92.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.