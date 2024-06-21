Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 298,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

CF opened at $74.13 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

