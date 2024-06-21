The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

COO stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

