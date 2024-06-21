Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.